Canada adds Hanukkah stamp to 2019 program

Sep 25, 2019, 1 PM

Canada Post issued its first Hanukkah stamp in 2017. A second Hanukkah stamp is scheduled to be issued Nov. 14, but the design has not yet been revealed.

By Denise McCarty

Canada Post will issue a Hanukkah stamp Nov. 14, according to an announcement in the September Details, its bulletin for stamp collectors.

However, no further information was reported about the Hanukkah stamp, which was not previously included on Canada Post’s 2019 stamp program.

Canada Post issued its first Hanukkah stamp in 2017 (Scott 3051). Also, a Hanukkah stamp is scheduled to be issued in 2020 (Linn’s, Sept. 30).

In the September Details, Canada Post also announced November issue dates for its Christmas stamps and the 150th anniversary of the Red River Resistance commemorative stamps.

The Christmas stamps will be issued Nov. 4. The religious-themed stamps will feature the Magi, and the secular stamps will display the theme of Shiny and Bright.

The Red River Resistance commemorative stamps, previously scheduled to be issued Oct. 16, now have a Nov. 6 issue date.

