World Stamps
Canada announces upcoming issue dates
Canada Post announced the issue dates for four stamps or stamp sets in the April-June issue of its Details magazine, and also promised a soon-to-be-announced June issue “that is out of this world.”
In chronological order the issue dates are April 25 for a stamp or stamps honoring Vancouver’s historic Asahi Japanese-Canadian baseball team, May 23 for two Endangered Turtles stamps, June 17 for five stamps featuring historic covered bridges, and July 24 for a set of stamps depicting bears.
