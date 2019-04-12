Canada announces upcoming issue dates

World Stamps

Canada Post will issue two Endangered Turtles commemorative permanent-rate stamps May 23.

Canada Post announced the issue dates for four stamps or stamp sets in the April-June issue of its Details magazine, and also promised a soon-to-be-announced June issue “that is out of this world.”

In chronological order the issue dates are April 25 for a stamp or stamps honoring Vancouver’s historic Asahi Japanese-Canadian baseball team, May 23 for two Endangered Turtles stamps, June 17 for five stamps featuring historic covered bridges, and July 24 for a set of stamps depicting bears.

