Canada issues Bighorn sheep stamped envelope

Mar 5, 2019

Canada Post issued a new nondenominated (90¢) Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep permanent rate stamped envelope in January.

Canada Post spokesman Phil Legault told Linn’s, “It was available for sale on Jan. 14.”

The envelope's imprinted stamp features a design similar to the $4 Sheep stamp issued Oct. 10, 2018, as part of Canada’s Wildlife series.

The new stamped envelope is available as a single envelope and also packaged with nine other stamped envelopes that show designs of other stamps used in the Wildlife series. The envelopes were previously available from Canada Post.

The following product numbers are from Canada Post’s website: single Bighorn Sheep envelope item 101673 for $1.24 and the set of 10 Wildlife series envelopes item 111673 for $10.

Canada Post products are available online at www.canadapost.ca/shop. Stamps and FDCs are available by mail order from Philatelic Customer Service, Box 90022, Canada Post Place, 2701 Riverside Drive, Ottawa, Ontario K1V 1J8 Canada; or by telephone from the United States and Canada at 800-565-4362, and from other countries at 902-863-6550.



