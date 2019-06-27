Canada Post adds surprise stamp issue to program

Jul 3, 2019, 3 PM

Canada Post honored the Guess Who on a stamp issued July 19, 2013, in its series honoring Canadian recording artists. Canada Post recently announced a surprise issue for September that is likely to feature music or musicians.

By Denise McCarty

Canada Post has announced that it will issue a stamp or stamps on Sept. 21. Although Canada Post did not say what the subject is, it did strongly hint that the issue would be related to music.

The June-July issue of Canada Post’s Details magazine reported that the Sept. 21 stamp issue is “Top secret, but worth the wait,” but also said, “Our fall issues will really be something to sing about!”

Details also reported the release dates for two previously announced stamp issues. The Canada Post Community Foundation semipostal stamp will be issued Sept. 23, and commemoratives for the 150th anniversary of the Red River Resistance will be issued Oct. 16.

The online Canadian Geographic Indigenous Peoples Atlas of Canada (www.indigenouspeoplesatlasofcanada.ca) summarized the outcome of the resistance: “During the Red River Resistance of 1869-70, the Metis formed a provisional government and negotiated Manitoba’s entry into Confederation.”

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter