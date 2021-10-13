Canada Post announces autumn issue dates

Oct 15, 2021, 11 AM

By Linn’s Staff

Canada Post announced the issue dates for stamps celebrating various holidays in the October issue of Details, its publication for collectors. Also announced were the issue dates for two stamps related to World War I.

The Diwali stamp is being issued Oct. 19, followed by two sets of Christmas stamps on Nov. 1 and a Hanukkah stamp on Nov. 8. One set of Christmas stamps features angels, and the other shows holiday characters.

An Oct. 21 issue pays tribute to the WWI Heroes of Winnipeg’s Valour Road, and an Oct. 29 issue features the remembrance poppy.

According to the website of the Royal Canadian Legion: “Madame Anna Guerin, later christened ‘The Poppy Lady from France’, inspired by John McCrae’s In Flanders Fields, had an idea: to adopt the distribution of the Poppy on Armistice Day [Nov. 11] as a way to raise money for Veterans’ needs and to remember those who had given their lives during the First World War.

“In July of 1921 the Great War Veterans Association (which in 1925 would unify with other Veteran groups to form the Canadian Legion) adopted the Poppy as the flower of Remembrance.”

