World Stamps
Canada Post announces spring issue dates for V-E Day, Group of Seven stamps
By Linn’s Staff
Canada Post revealed the dates for stamps to be issued in April and May in the January issue of its Details magazine for collectors.
An Eid stamp on April 24 will celebrate the Islamic festivals of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.
Stamps for the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day will be issued April 29.
A May 7 issue date was selected for the set of seven stamps marking the 100th anniversary of the formation of the group of landscape artists known as the Group of Seven.
The history of radio will be illustrated on a stamp or stamps to be issued May 20.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction