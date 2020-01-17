World Stamps

Canada Post announces spring issue dates for V-E Day, Group of Seven stamps

Jan 24, 2020, 10 AM
In 1970 Canada celebrated the 5oth anniversary of the landscape artists known as the Group of Seven. On May 7 Canada plans to honor the group’s centennial with a set of seven stamps.

By Linn’s Staff

Canada Post revealed the dates for stamps to be issued in April and May in the January issue of its Details magazine for collectors.

An Eid stamp on April 24 will celebrate the Islamic festivals of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.

Stamps for the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day will be issued April 29.

A May 7 issue date was selected for the set of seven stamps marking the 100th anniversary of the formation of the group of landscape artists known as the Group of Seven.

The history of radio will be illustrated on a stamp or stamps to be issued May 20.

