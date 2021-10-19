Canada Post celebrates Diwali with Oct. 6 stamp

Oct 6, 2022, 11 AM

The Oct. 6 Diwali stamp issued by Canada Post marks the fourth Diwali issue from the Canadian postal agency. This year Diwali will be celebrated Oct. 24.

By David Hartwig

Canada Post celebrates the triumph of light over darkness on a Diwali stamp issued Oct. 6.

This nondenominated permanent-rate (currently 92¢) stamp marks the fourth Diwali stamp issued by Canada Post.

The first Diwali stamps from Canada Post were issued Sept. 21, 2017 (Scott 3023-3025), in a joint issue with India (2961-2962). These were followed by an Oct. 15, 2020, Diwali stamp (3251) and another issued Oct. 19, 2021 (3304).

The design of the 2022 Diwali stamp depicts the lighting of small lamps and the setting off of fireworks, two traditions central to the celebration of Diwali.

Canada Post notes that fluorescent ink intensifies the color in parts of the stamp and also gives the stamp a glowing appearance when exposed to ultraviolet light.

Also known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali is a five-day festival that begins on the 15th day of Kartika in the Hindu calendar, which falls on Oct. 24 this year. Diwali is observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other communities around the world.

Diwali comes from the Sanskrit word “dipavali,” which means “a row of lights” or “nocturnal illumination.” Hence, fireworks are a big part of the tradition, and diyas (oil lamps) are displayed throughout homes and temples.

Those who observe the holiday often create beautiful rangoli patterns using rice flour, beads, cereal, sand, powder or flower petals. The result is stunning geometric designs of dots, lines, flowers and other shapes laid on the ground or entranceways.

Canada Post says the colorful images on the stamp and booklet cover are evocative of these rangoli patterns.

Arthur Grivel of the Montreal firm Paprika designed the new Diwali stamp, which was printed in a run of 100,000 booklets of six stamps.

Canada Post also offers an official first-day cover, canceled in Calgary, Alberta, and printed in a run of 4,500.

The stamp booklet (Canada Post product no. 414195111) and FDC (414195131) are available online from Canada Post, and by mail order from Canada Post Customer Service, Box 90022, 2701 Riverside Drive, Ottawa, ON K1V 1J8 Canada; or by telephone from the United States or Canada at 800-565-4362, and from other countries at 902-863-6550.

