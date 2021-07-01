Canada Post Community Foundation semipostal Sept. 20

Sep 15, 2021, 4 PM

By Jay Bigalke

Canada Post’s frontline retail employees helped choose the design for the semipostal stamp issued Sept. 20 to support nonprofit organizations that aid children in need.

The winner was the design submitted by Subplot Design Inc. of Vancouver, British Columbia, featuring an illustration by Kim Smith, a children’s book illustrator.

Canada Post described Smith’s illustration for the semipostal stamp as literally glowing with creativity, adding that “The luminous fireflies in this charming illustration is a reminder of the light that shines within each of us.”

Canada Post is selling the self-adhesive stamp in booklets of 10 with $1 from the sale of each booklet going to the Canada Post Community Foundation. This foundation provides grants to Canadian charities, organizations and schools “in an effort to make a difference in the lives of children in our communities,” according to Canada Post.”

The stamp is nondenominated, paying the permanent rate for domestic letters weighing up to 30 grams (currently 92¢). This is represented by the letter P inside a maple leaf in the upper right corner of the design. The “+10” beside the P symbol indicates the 10¢ surtax above the face value that goes to the foundation.

Colour Innovations of Toronto, Ontario, printed the stamp by five-color offset lithography in a quantity of 180,000 booklet panes of 10.

The stamp is 30 millimeters by 30mm.

Canada Post serviced 7,000 first-day covers for this semipostal stamp with a Moonbeam, Ontario, cancellation.

The Canada Post ordering numbers are 414169111 for the booklet pane of 10 and 414169131 for the FDC. The purchase price of the FDC includes a 10¢ donation to the Canada Post Community Foundation.

This semipostal is the 10th issue in an annual series that began in 2012 (Scott B19) with the establishment of the Canada Post Community Foundation. In a March 9 press release, Canada Post said that since 2013 “the Foundation has raised more than $11 million to support some 1,000 non-profit organizations that bring positive change to Canadian children.”

The new stamp booklet and FDC are available online from Canada Post, and by mail order from Canada Post Customer Service, Box 90022, 2701 Riverside Drive, Ottawa, ON K1V 1J8 Canada; or by telephone from the United States or Canada at 800-565-4362, and from other countries at 902-863-6550.

They also are available from many new-issue stamp dealers, and from Canada Post’s agent in the United States: Interpost, Box 400, Hewlett, NY 11557.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter