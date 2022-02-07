Canada Post continues Spring Flowers series with callas

Feb 17, 2022, 2 PM

The latest stamps in Canada’s Spring Flowers series feature callas. Canada Post issued this se-tenant pair of stamps March 1 in a booklet of 10, coil of 50 and souvenir sheet of two.

By David Hartwig

Canada Post issued this se-tenant (side-by-side) pair of nondenominated permanent-rate (currently 92¢) Calla stamps March 1 in a booklet of 10, coil of 50 and souvenir sheet of two.

Canada Post describes the stamp designs as depicting “the calla in the popular colours of white and pink.”

One stamp shows two white callas with green leaves on a pink background, and the other features a single pink calla with green leaves on a burgundy background.

Callas (Zantedeschia) are native to the southern parts of Africa. They were used medicinally before becoming sought after for ornamental uses because of their beauty and longevity as cut flowers, according to Canada Post.

In announcing the stamps in its Details magazine for collectors, Canada Post explained that while many people refer to these flowers as lilies, they are actually in the arum (Araceae) family of plants along with the peace lily, skunk cabbage, and jack-in-the-pulpit.

Canada Post also explained the role that callas played in the Victorian language of flowers. Also called floriography, this was a method of using flowers to send messages.

“In the Victorian language of flowers,” Canada Post said, “the calla has much to say, each message determined by its colour. White, for example, signifies purity and innocence, while pink conveys admiration and appreciation, and near-black evokes elegance and mystery.”

Hybrids of the calla appear in shades of orange, pink, purple, yellow and nearly black.

Canada Post said that “the sophistication and elegance of callas make them a popular flower for weddings, as well as other celebrations and remembrances.”

Designed by Paprika, the new stamps feature illustrations by Fanny Roy.

Colour Innovations printed the booklet and souvenir sheet by six-color lithography and the coil stamps by four-color lithography. The booklet stamps measure 26 millimeters by 32mm each, and the coil stamps are 20mm by 24mm.

The quantities printed are 700,000 booklets of 10 (Canada Post ordering number 414182111), 130,000 coils of 50 (404182117 for the coil of 50, 404182119 for strip of 10, and 404182118 for strip of four), and 70,000 souvenir sheets of two (404182145).

Canada Post also issued a limited edition souvenir sheet overprinted with the logo for Capex 22, the international philatelic exhibition to take place in Toronto, Ontario, June 9-12. The Canada Post ordering number for these souvenir sheets is 404182146, and 40,000 were printed.

Canada Post also created 7,000 first-day covers (414182131) bearing a se-tenant pair of stamps and a Brampton, Ontario, first-day cancel.

The floral series started in 2005 in Canada with stamps showing daffodils (Scott 2091-2093).

The series continued with lilacs in 2007 (Scott 2206-2208), peonies in 2008 (2260-2262), rhododendrons in 2009 (2318-2320), African violets in 2010 (2376-2378), sunflowers in 2011 (2440-2444), daylilies in 2012 (2526-2530), magnolias in 2013 (2621-2625), hybrid tea roses in 2014 (2727-2731), pansies in 2015 (2809-2813), hydrangeas in 2016 (2896-2900), daisies in 2017 (2976-80), lotus flowers in 2018 (3087-3091), cape jasmine gardenias in 2019 (3166-3170), dahlias in 2020 (3234-3238) and crab apple blossoms in 2021 (3281-3285).

The Calla stamps, souvenir sheet and FDC are available online from Canada Post, and by mail order from Canada Post Customer Service, Box 90022, 2701 Riverside Drive, Ottawa, ON K1V 1J8 Canada; or by telephone from the United States or Canada at 800-565-4362, and from other countries at 902-863-6550.

They also are available from many new-issue stamp dealers, and from Canada Post’s agent in the United States: Interpost, Box 400, Hewlett, NY 11557.

