Canada Post issues Help for Ukraine semipostal stamp

Jul 7, 2022

Canada Post issued a Help for Ukraine semipostal stamp July 7. The 10¢ surcharge for each stamp goes to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

By Linn’s Staff

Canada Post issued a Help for Ukraine semipostal stamp July 7 in response to the current humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Canada Post provided all of the information surrounding this stamp in a surprise announcement on May 19.

The nondenominated, permanent-rate (currently 92¢) semipostal stamp includes a 10¢ surcharge. The stamp is available in booklets of 10.

The surcharge goes directly to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, which has a long history of assisting Ukraine and has been delivering aid wherever needed in the current crisis.

The stamp design features a sunflower, Ukraine’s national flower. Canada Post previously used this sunflower design on permanent-rate Sunflower stamps issued March 3, 2011 (Scott 2440b, 2442 and 2444).

Isabelle Toussaint Design graphique photographed and designed the original 2011 stamp, and Helene L’Heureux designed the new booklet and first-day cover. Lowe-Martin printed the stamps in quantities of 500,000 booklets of 10 (product no. 414209111).

The quantity printed of the FDC (414209131) was 7,000. The FDC is canceled in Ottawa, Ontario. The design by L’Heureux shows a sunflower on a background of blue and yellow. A donation of 10¢ from the purchase of each FDC will go to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

The booklet and FDC are available from Canada Post and by mail order from Canada Post Customer Service, Box 90022, 2701 Riverside Drive, Ottawa, ON K1V 1J8 Canada; or by telephone from the United States or Canada at 800-565-4362, and from other countries at 902-863-6550.

