Canada Post postal cards sent to all Canadian residents

Canada Post supplied this image of a mailer that it recently sent to all of its citizens that included a postal card that can be used to mail a note of encouragement to anyone the sender wishes.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

“A short note can go a long way,” Canada Post said in a recent mailing sent to every residential address in the country. That mailing included a postal card that can be used to write to someone. A total of 13.5 million of these cards were sent out in early March.

This is the second time in recent memory that Canada Post has done something like this. The first was in late 2020, when it sent a booklet of 12 personalized stamps (Scott 2586a) as a thank-you gift to its nearly 68,000 employees. Linn’s reported on that gift in the Dec. 21, 2020, issue.

Pictured nearby is a publicity image of both sides of one of the mailers for the postal card. Each mailer included one of six postal cards with different messages and designs on the image side. The text on all of the cards is in English and French.

The six messages and the designs are “I’ve been meaning to write” and a pencil on a purple background; “Wishing I were there” and a star on red; “From me to you” and hands hugging a heart on green; “Sending smiles” with the text forming a smile on blue; “Sending hugs” and two arms on red; and “I miss you” and a smiley face on blue.

The address side of each card has a maple leaf pattern with an imprinted flag stamp design. The postage paid only covers the postage for the domestic rate.

The mailer included this note, too: “Please use this free postage-paid postcard to reach out to a friend or family member, whether they’re in town or anywhere in Canada, courtesy of Canada Post. It’s always the right time to share special moments with the people you love. Make their day by sending this card from you to them.”

Canada Post is encouraging people to share photographs and videos of themselves sending and receiving the cards on social media using the hashtag #WriteHereWriteNow.

The Canada Post website provides details about the cards, tips on how to write a letter and further encouragement to send messages by mail. Tips are included on how to address an envelope, what amount of postage to use, and how to find a public mailbox or post office.

With so many of these cards being sent all over Canada, undoubtedly some will end up in the hands of stamp collectors. And for those collecting postal stationery related to the COVID-19 pandemic, an example of one of these cards used during this time will be quite the addition to that collection.

I applaud Canada Post for continuing to encourage the use of the mails and finding creative ways to do so.

