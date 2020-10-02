Canada Post raises awareness for organ and tissue donation with new stamp

The medical theme of Canada’s Organ and Tissue Donation stamp relates to the country’s 2020 set of five stamps honoring medical researchers.

The United States Postal Service issued an Organ and Tissue Donation stamp in 1998. The designs of the U.S. and Canadian Organ and Tissue Donation stamps share similar elements, such as the two figures facing one another with outstretched arms.

Canada Post issued a nondenominated permanent-rate stamp April 7 to raise awareness about the ability to give life through organ and tissue donation. According to Canada Post, there are more Canadians in need of organ and tissue donations than there are donors.

By David Hartwig

A new stamp from Canada raises awareness of the ability to give life through organ and tissue donation. Canada Post issued this nondenominated permanent-rate (currently 92¢) Organ and Tissue Donation stamp April 7 in a booklet of 10.

“Today, there are more Canadians who need organ and tissue donations than there are registered donors,” Canada Post said. “More than 4,400 people are waiting for an organ transplant, and many more are waiting for a tissue transplant.”

In a press release, Canada Post said that up to eight lives can be saved by a single organ donor, and a single tissue donor can save or improve up to 75 lives.

“While the majority of Canadians support organ and tissue donation,” Canada Post said, “fewer than one third have registered to do so.”

Information on becoming an organ and tissue donor is available from the Canadian Blood Services.

The stamp shows two figures who form two halves of a heart. Arms with hands reaching toward stars connect the two sides of the heart, representing the connection between donors and recipients, according to Canada Post.

Images of water, plants and animals appear inside the heart. Canada Post called these images “abstract representations of the spirit of life.”

Shades of green, the official color of organ and tissue donation, symbolize hope, according to Canada Post.

Elements of this design, such as the two figures facing one another with outstretched arms, are reminiscent of the United States Organ and Tissue Donation stamp issued Aug. 5, 1998 (Scott 3227).

While Canada’s Organ and Tissue Donation stamp is not part of a series, its medical theme relates to the 2020 set of five stamps honoring medical researchers (Scott 3246-3250).

Kristin Do designed the Organ and Tissue Donation stamp, using an illustration by Christopher DeLorenzo. The stamp measures 36 millimeters by 36mm.

Lowe-Martin printed the commemorative stamp by six-color lithography in a quantity of 140,000 booklets of 10 (Canada Post ordering number 414183111).

Canada Post also created 7,000 first-day covers (ordering number 414183131) with an Ottawa, Ontario, first-day cancel.

The Organ and Tissue Donation stamp and FDC are available from Canada Post, and by mail order from Canada Post Customer Service, Box 90022, 2701 Riverside Drive, Ottawa, ON K1V 1J8 Canada; or by telephone from the United States or Canada at 800-565-4362, and from other countries at 902-863-6550.

