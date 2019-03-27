Canada Post’s new CEO

Apr 12, 2019, 9 AM

By Denise McCarty

Doug Ettinger was appointed president and CEO of Canada Post as of March 4.

Ettinger had served as chief commercial officer at Canada Post since 2016. Canada Post reports that as chief commercial officer he was responsible for all commercial functions, including, sales, marketing, retail and customer service.

Prior to joining Canada Post, Ettinger was in the private sector, working for several global brands, including Coca-Cola, Parmalat and Nestle.

Ettinger replaces Jessica McDonald, who had been serving as interim president and CEO of Canada Post after Deepak Chopra stepped down from the position at the end of March 2018. McDonald is chair of the board of directors of Canada Post.

