Canada Post thanks health care workers on postmark

May 22, 2020, 8 AM

Canada Post began using this postmark in all mail-processing plants on May 1 to thank the country's health care workers.

By Molly Goad

Canada Post created a special postmark as a symbol of appreciation to health care professionals working to keep Canadians safe during the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancel pictured here says "Thanks, healthcare workers," in English and French, and has been used at all Canada Post mail-processing plants since May 1. The sentiment is stamped mechanically on all letter mail with the post’s high-speed processing machines.



Additionally, postal trucks have caravanned in front of hospitals across Canada, honking and sharing messages of gratitude. Click here for video footage of the parades.

