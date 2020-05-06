World Stamps
Canada Post thanks health care workers on postmark
By Molly Goad
Canada Post created a special postmark as a symbol of appreciation to health care professionals working to keep Canadians safe during the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
The cancel pictured here says "Thanks, healthcare workers," in English and French, and has been used at all Canada Post mail-processing plants since May 1. The sentiment is stamped mechanically on all letter mail with the post’s high-speed processing machines.
Additionally, postal trucks have caravanned in front of hospitals across Canada, honking and sharing messages of gratitude. Click here for video footage of the parades.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction