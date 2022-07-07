Canada Post to end personalized stamps

Jul 20, 2022, 10 AM

By Linn’s Staff

Canada Post will end its personalized stamp program known as “Picture Postage” effective Sept. 1, the agency said in a July 18 press release.

The program allows customers to create personalized stamps and postcards.

“While relatively unique when it was introduced in 2000,” Canada Post said about the program, “numerous options are now available online for users to create customized items.”

Canada Post added, “This is a timely change as we continue to focus our efforts on telling powerful Canadian stories through the national stamp program.”

The personalized stamps include a blank space for custom pictures along with a margin decorated in 12 different themes, including Christmas, love hearts and wedding bells.

The personalized postcards give customers the option to display a photograph on the front of the card with a personal message on the back. The price of postage is included, and Canada Post will send the personalized postcards to one or multiple recipients anywhere in the world.

Picture Postage orders can be made online. All orders that meet the guidelines will be processed until Sept. 1.

