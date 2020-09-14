Canada Post to issue Hanukkah stamp Nov. 5

Oct 26, 2020, 10 AM

Canada Post’s new Hanukkah permanent-rate stamp was issued Nov. 5 in Toronto, Ontario, in self-adhesive booklets of 10.

By Jay Bigalke

The stamp features a stylized menorah with its nine candles against a bright yellow background. Shadowing behind the menorah gives the design depth.

The “P” inside a maple leaf representing the domestic letter mail permanent rate (currently 92¢) appears at bottom right, just below the menorah.

Also available is a first-day cover franked with a single Hanukkah stamp. The decorative envelope reproduces the same menorah image as the stamp design.

The Toronto, Ontario, pictorial first-day postmark on the cover has text in the shape of a candle flame.

Hanukkah, also called the Festival of Lights, is an eight-day Jewish celebration of the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem during the second century B.C., following the successful revolt of the Maccabees against the Seleucid Empire.

This year, Hanukkah begins on the evening of Dec. 10 and concludes the evening of Dec. 18.

Gerald Querubin at Entro Communications designed the Hanukkah stamp. The stamps were printed by Colour Innovations.

The Hanukkah stamp measures 28 millimeters by 35mm and was printed in a quantity of 120,000 booklets of 10. A total of 6,000 Hanukkah FDCs were produced.

Canada Post’s ordering numbers for the Hanukkah booklet of 10 and FDC are 414151111 and 414151131, respectively.

The new Hanukkah stamp and accompanying FDC are available from Canada Post’s online shop. Stamps and FDCs are available by mail order from Canada Post Customer Service, Box 90022, 2701 Riverside Drive, Ottawa, ON K1V 1J8 Canada; or by telephone from the United States or Canada at 800-565-4362, and from other countries at 902-863-6550.

Canada’s stamps and stamp products also are available from many new-issue stamp dealers, and from Canada Post’s agent in the United States: Interpost, Box 400, Hewlett, NY 11557.

