Canada Post updates 2023 program

Mar 12, 2023, 11 AM

By Linn’s Staff

Canada Post told Linn’s about changes to its 2023 stamp program on March 2.

Canada Post said a stamp honoring women who made a difference will be issued in August instead of April, which was the month given in the January-April edition of Canada Post’s Details bulletin for stamp collectors.

An issue described as “Animal Mothers and Babies” will come in April, Canada Post said, adding that the next Details “is scheduled to be in post offices a few days before the ‘Animal mothers and babies’ stamps are issued.”

No new issues will come between the March 1 Ranunculus stamps and the April 3 Eid stamp, Canada Post said.

