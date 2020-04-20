Canada postpones Canadian Ballet, Travel Posters issues

Apr 23, 2020, 5 PM

By Linn’s Staff

Canada Post has announced the postponement of two stamp issues that were scheduled for release later this year: the Legends of Canadian Ballet and Vintage Travel Posters.

The Vintage Travel Posters stamps were slated to be released June 20. This issue has been postponed until 2021, according to Canada Post.

The date for the Legends of Canadian Ballet issue will be determined later, Canada Post has reported.

