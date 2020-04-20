World Stamps

Canada postpones Canadian Ballet, Travel Posters issues

Apr 23, 2020, 5 PM

By Linn’s Staff

Canada Post has announced the postponement of two stamp issues that were scheduled for release later this year: the Legends of Canadian Ballet and Vintage Travel Posters.

The Vintage Travel Posters stamps were slated to be released June 20. This issue has been postponed until 2021, according to Canada Post.

The date for the Legends of Canadian Ballet issue will be determined later, Canada Post has reported.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News: 

    Sign up for our newsletter
    Like us on Facebook
    Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

World Stamps

Apr 20, 2020, 4 PM

Canada to issue new Eid stamp April 24

World Stamps

Nov 7, 2019, 11 AM

Canada unveils Red River Resistance stamp on its Nov. 6 issue date

World Stamps

Jan 24, 2020, 10 AM

Canada Post announces spring issue dates for V-E Day, Group of Seven stamps

Headlines