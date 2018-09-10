Emergency Responders series continues with Canada’s firefighters

May 3, 2021, 5 PM

The design for firefighters was unveiled Sept. 13 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with the participation of Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, Canada’s oldest firefighting department.

By Molly Goad

Canada's firefighters are recognized in the fourth stamp in Canada Post's Emergency Responders series. The design was released this morning (Thursday, Sept. 13) in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

A new stamp design in the five-stamp set is being revealed every day this week, culminating on the Friday, Sept. 14, issue date. The nondenominated permanent-rate stamps pay Canada’s basic domestic letter rate.

The stamp depicting two responders heading toward a treacherous blaze is dedicated to all of the part-time, full-time and volunteer firefighters who rush into action at the drop of a hat. Canada Post also recognizes the many other efforts firefighters assist with: rescue operations; motor vehicle accidents; hazardous-material emergencies; and educating the community in areas of fire prevention, escape planning and building and fire codes.

Canada Post reported that it and the stamp designers "consulted with the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs, whose members represent roughly 3,500 fire departments across Canada, to ensure the stamp accurately represents firefighters."

The other stamps in the series recognize Canadian paramedics (revealed Monday, Sept. 10), Canadian Armed Forces (revealed Tuesday, Sept. 11), search and rescue experts (revealed Wednesday, Sept. 12), and police officers. The final design honoring men and women in blue will be shown Friday (Sept. 14) in Ottawa, Ontario. Visit Linns.com each day this week to view the new stamps as they are unveiled.

The stamps can be purchased in a booklet of 10 (two of each design), or a pane of five. Each stamp also has its own first-day cover. The stamps will be available for purchase on canadapost.ca and at postal outlets on Friday, Sept. 14.