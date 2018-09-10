Canada recognizes its search and rescue experts

May 4, 2021, 2 AM

This stamp for Canadian search and rescue experts was unveiled in Banff, Alberta, a town within Banff National Park located in the Rockies.

By Molly Goad

Canada Post revealed the third design in its Emergency Responders series this morning (Wednesday, Sept. 12) recognizing search and rescue professionals.

A new stamp design in the five-stamp set is being revealed every day this week, culminating on the Friday, Sept. 14, issue date. The nondenominated permanent-rate stamps pay Canada’s basic domestic letter rate.

Today's design was unveiled in in Banff, Alberta, a town within Banff National Park located in the Rocky Mountains along the Trans-Canada Highway. The stamp shows a perilous rescue taking place high in the mountains.

In Details magazine, Canada Post relayed the importance of the country's search and rescue experts. These technicians are trained extensively in survival, first aid, parachuting, diving and mountain climbing.

"Whether from the Canadian Coast Guard, Canadian Armed Forces, Parks Canada or a provincial, territorial or volunteer organization, these elite experts do their best to find and save those who are lost, hurt or stranded," Canada Post said.

The other stamps in the series recognize Canadian paramedics (revealed Monday, Sept. 10), Canadian Armed Forces (revealed Tuesday, Sept. 11), firefighters, and police officers. The unveiling schedule for the remaining stamps is as follows: firefighters, Thursday (Sept. 13) in Halifax, Nova Scotia; and police officers, Friday (Sept. 14) in Ottawa, Ontario. The final two stamps are currently grayed out on Canada Post's website. Visit Linns.com each day this week to view the new stamps as they are unveiled.

The stamps can be purchased in a booklet of 10 (two of each design), or a pane of five. Each stamp also has its own first-day cover. The stamps will be available for purchase on canadapost.ca and at postal outlets on Friday, Sept. 14.