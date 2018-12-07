Canada’s pioneer postal cards: Inside Linn’s

Feb 7, 2019, 9 PM

The 1¢ price of Canada’s 1871 first postal card included the cost of the card and prepaid postage to any address in the dominion.

By Molly Goad

The Feb. 25 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Feb. 11. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Feb. 9. Here are three stories you'll want to check out.

Canada’s pioneer postal cards evolved with mailing changes

Postcards issued by the Canada Post Office Department with imprinted postage are referred to by collectors as “postal cards” to differentiate them from the privately issued mailing and advertising cards. Columnist Wally Koster takes a look at the first official card issued in 1871, and several others from those early years.

Kitchen Table Philately: An older mix

In the Kitchen Table Philately column in each issue of Linn's, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward.



This week, E. Rawolik VII writes, “Although the ad was brief, the words, ‘1940s and older’ caught my eye.” Our reviewer shares the results from this Todd (Florida) purchase.

India share transfer stamp

In this week's Collectors’ Forum, Linn’s editors provide information for Kenneth of Bethesda, Md., who writes: “I would like to learn more about this stamp with the inscriptions “Gov’t. of India” and “share transfer.”

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter