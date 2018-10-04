Canada Signs of the Zodiac pane of 12 in demand

May 2, 2019, 11 AM

The 2012 Canada nondenominated (permanent) Signs of the Zodiac pane of 12 stamps (Scott 2448) is in demand and selling for more than 2020 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue value.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

In 2012, Canada Post issued a pane of 12 nondenominated Signs of the Zodiac permanent stamps (Scott 2448). The pane was part of a three-year series of Signs of the Zodiac stamps issued by Canada Post. At the time of issue, the postage value of the 12 permanent stamps in the souvenir sheet was $7.56. At current postal rates, the value is $10.80.

There are so many stamps being issued now compared to decades ago, that there are always a few modern issues from most countries overlooked in the flood. These stamps then become difficult to find and are in real collector demand. This Canadian pane of 12 is one such item.

The current 2020 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue value of $18 is much too low. The souvenir sheet is currently selling in the $30-to-$40 price range.

If you get it for $30 or less, you have done well.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter