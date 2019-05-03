Canada Signs of the Zodiac pane of 12 in demand: Week's Most Read

May 10, 2019, 8 AM

The 2012 Canada nondenominated (permanent) Signs of the Zodiac pane of 12 stamps (Scott 2448) is in demand and selling for more than 2020 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue value.

By Linn’s staff

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the headlines below to read the stories.

5. Coral Reefs, Star Ribbon stamps receive Scott catalog numbers: The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. and U.N. stamps issued during the past month.

4. Stockholm’s Postmuseum displays Swedish philatelic treasures: Postmuseum will showcase some of its “rarely seen treasures” in a special exhibit in conjunction with the Stockholmia 2019 international stamp show May 29-June 2 in Stockholm.

3. U.S. 1903-1934 carmine stamps present a challenge to expertizers: Carmine stamps of the early 20th century can be found in a dozen shades. The most desirable are the carmine lake and lake shades.

2. Sweden’s post office to offer exclusive for Stockholmia show: The Stockholmia 2019 stamp exhibition, May 29-June 2, provides an opportunity to showcase Sweden’s Postmuseum and more to the world.

1. Canada Signs of the Zodiac pane of 12 in demand: In 2012, Canada Post issued a pane of 12 nondenominated Signs of the Zodiac permanent stamps (Scott 2448). The pane is difficult to find.



Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter