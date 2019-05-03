World Stamps
Canada Signs of the Zodiac pane of 12 in demand: Week's Most Read
By Linn’s staff
It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
5. Coral Reefs, Star Ribbon stamps receive Scott catalog numbers: The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. and U.N. stamps issued during the past month.
4. Stockholm’s Postmuseum displays Swedish philatelic treasures: Postmuseum will showcase some of its “rarely seen treasures” in a special exhibit in conjunction with the Stockholmia 2019 international stamp show May 29-June 2 in Stockholm.
3. U.S. 1903-1934 carmine stamps present a challenge to expertizers: Carmine stamps of the early 20th century can be found in a dozen shades. The most desirable are the carmine lake and lake shades.
2. Sweden’s post office to offer exclusive for Stockholmia show: The Stockholmia 2019 stamp exhibition, May 29-June 2, provides an opportunity to showcase Sweden’s Postmuseum and more to the world.
1. Canada Signs of the Zodiac pane of 12 in demand: In 2012, Canada Post issued a pane of 12 nondenominated Signs of the Zodiac permanent stamps (Scott 2448). The pane is difficult to find.
