World Stamp Show-NY 2016 Booth Holder Profile: Canada Stamp Finder

Canada Stamp Finder is run by Maxime S. Herold and offers services and information to collectors of Canada, the British Commonwealth, the United States and more.

Editor's note: The following is a sponsored article brought to you by Canada Stamp Finder.

As the official publication of World Stamp Show-NY 2016, Linn's Stamp News is putting together a series of posts profiling some of the stamp dealers who will be on hand at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center—located on 11th Avenue between 34th and 40th streets in Manhattan—from May 28 to June 4.

Let's learn a little bit about Canada Stamp Finder, a dealer that has for three decades been serving collectors of not just Canada, but of many countries.

Dealer: Canada Stamp Finder

World Stamp Show Booth: 1070

Address: 54 Soccavo Crescent; Brampton, ON, L6Y 0W3

Phone Number: 1-514-238-5751; toll-free in North America: 1-877-412-3106

Email Address: info@canadastampfinder.com

Website: www.canadastampfinder.com

Owner: Maxime S. Herold

Quick Background:

Canada Stamp Finder is a philatelic company offering a wide range of services and information to collectors of Canada and the Provinces, as well as British Commonwealth, United States and the world.

If you are looking for an auction agent, philatelic advice on buying and selling, or trying to find that rare elusive stamp, Canada Stamp Finder can help. Owner Maxime S. Herold has spent more than 30 years building relationships with clients and dealers alike, giving her access to some of the most elusive philatelic material in the world.

Canada Stamp Finder offers extensive want list and private treaty services, and when it comes time to sell your collection Maxime can help you achieve maximum results through many options without the stress of having your stamps go unsold or for less than you want at public auction. Maxime will sell your collection with guaranteed prices at a very affordable rate of commission.

Note from the Owner:

“Hello, my name is Maxime S. Herold. Many of you may know me as I have been involved with philately for over 30 years, working with different companies such as Collectibles Inc.; Darnell Inc.; Rousseau Collections Inc.; Gary J. Lyon (Philatelist) Ltd.; Eastern Auctions Ltd.; Colonial Stamp Company; and more recently Brigham Auctions Ltd. I realized that personal and individualized service is key to satisfying collectors and their needs. This is why I decided to start Canada Stamp Finder, which employs a different approach to philately. As the name would imply, I specialize mainly in high-end Canadian philately, but I also sell worldwide stamps, as my clients have varied interests and often request foreign material. When you are looking for assistance with your collection, I would be delighted to help you in advancing your portfolio, or if the time has come, to sell it.”

