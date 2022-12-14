Canadian $4 stamp has more demand than might be apparent

Dec 21, 2022, 8 AM

The Canada 2018 $4 Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep stamp is a sleeper and is a good buy at full Scott catalog value or perhaps a bit more.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

On Oct. 10, 2018, Canada Post issued a $4 Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep stamp (Scott 3129). this high-denomination lithographed and engraved stamp was printed in panes of four and perforated gauge 12½ by 13.

Canada Post has issued many wildlife stamps of interest to fauna topical collectors as well as Canadian country collectors. The partially engraved Bighorn Sheep stamp is one of the most beautiful wildlife stamps it has issued.

Bighorn sheep are found in North America from western Canada to Baja California. Males can weigh up to 500 pounds, while the rams’ horns alone can weigh up to 30 pounds.

Unlike most Canadian high-denomination stamps, the $4 Bighorn Sheep stamp was only on sale for a few years. The Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue values an example in mint, never-hinged condition at $6.25.

This stamp is a sleeper with more demand than might be apparent to the nonspecialist dealer. It is a good buy at full Scott catalog value or perhaps a bit more. Mint panes of four are a good buy at $25.

