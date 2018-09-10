Canadian Armed Forces stamp revealed

Apr 27, 2021, 5 PM

By Molly Goad

Canada Post unveiled its second Emergency Responders stamp this morning (Tuesday, Sept. 11) recognizing Canadian Armed Forces at Valcartier base in Quebec.

A new stamp design in the five-stamp set is being revealed every day this week, culminating on the Friday, Sept. 14, issue date. The nondenominated permanent-rate stamps pay Canada’s basic domestic letter rate.

The release announcing the stamp notes that natural disasters often wreak more havoc than local emergency teams can handle. This is when the Armed Forces step in.

"Experts in such areas as engineering, health services, aviation, logistics and the use of specialized equipment, regular and reserve members help conduct evacuations, deliver aid, provide transportation, execute search and rescue missions, and perform other critical tasks during emergencies in Canada and abroad," the release stated.

The other stamps in the series recognize Canadian paramedics (revealed Monday, Sept. 10), search and rescue experts, firefighters, and police officers. The unveiling schedule for the remaining stamps is as follows: search and rescue experts, Wednesday (Sept. 12) in Banff, Alberta; firefighters, Thursday (Sept. 13) in Halifax, Nova Scotia; and police officers, Friday (Sept. 14) in Ottawa, Ontario. These stamps are currently grayed out on Canada Post's website. Visit Linns.com each day this week to view the new stamps as they are unveiled.

The stamps can be purchased in a booklet of 10 (two of each design), or a pane of five. Each stamp also has its own first-day cover. The stamps will be available for purchase on canadapost.ca and at postal outlets on Friday, Sept. 14.