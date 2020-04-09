Postal Updates
Cancel proclaims 2020 Army motto: With Vision We Lead
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
The United States Military Academy celebrates its 1,123 graduating cadets with a pictorial postmark.
The June 13 cancel contains the 2020 class motto, “With Vision We Lead.”
Cadet Matthew Arnold explained the mantra when the class crest was unveiled.
“For us, our vision is paramount,” he said. “With Vision We Lead isn’t just some pun on our class year; it’s a philosophy that as the leaders of the future, we have a responsibility to have a vision for it, and to see that vision through.”
The U.S. Military Academy is located in West Point, N.Y.
Because of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the 2020 class commencement was planned for June 13 in a modified ceremony on the Plain, the large parade field on West Point’s campus.
The ceremony usually takes place in Michie Stadium, which is the home of Army football.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to:
GRADUATION Station, Postmaster, 634 Swift Road, West Point, NY 10996-9998, June 13.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction