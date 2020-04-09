Cancel proclaims 2020 Army motto: With Vision We Lead

Jun 9, 2020, 8 AM

This West Point, N.Y., cancel features two officer sabers and the 2020 class motto, “With Vision We Lead.”

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

The United States Military Academy celebrates its 1,123 graduating cadets with a pictorial postmark.

The June 13 cancel contains the 2020 class motto, “With Vision We Lead.”

Cadet Matthew Arnold explained the mantra when the class crest was unveiled.

“For us, our vision is paramount,” he said. “With Vision We Lead isn’t just some pun on our class year; it’s a philosophy that as the leaders of the future, we have a responsibility to have a vision for it, and to see that vision through.”

The U.S. Military Academy is located in West Point, N.Y.

Because of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the 2020 class commencement was planned for June 13 in a modified ceremony on the Plain, the large parade field on West Point’s campus.

The ceremony usually takes place in Michie Stadium, which is the home of Army football.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to:

GRADUATION Station, Postmaster, 634 Swift Road, West Point, NY 10996-9998, June 13.

