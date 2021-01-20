Capex 2022 international show sets up site

Jan 24, 2021, 1 PM

By Michael Baadke

The next international stamp show in North America is being billed as the first international one-frame stamp championship exhibition.

Capex 22 will take place June 9-12, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The venue is in the heart of Toronto’s downtown entertainment district near CN Tower and Toronto’s Union Station.

The show will host 400 frames of single-frame exhibits across a broad range of exhibit classes, as well as a literature competition.

The show’s website includes exhibiting regulations and an application form for potential exhibitors.

The show will be held under the patronage of the Federacion Interamericana de Filatelia (FIAF) and the recognition of the Federation Internationale de Philatelie (the International Federation of Philately, or FIP).

The Royal Philatelic Society of Canada, the Canadian member federation of the FIP and FIAF, is hosting the four-day international show.

The one-frame exhibition is open to any exhibitor from a member federation whose exhibit has been awarded at least 75 points (vermeil medal) at a national exhibition since Jan. 1, 2015, or which has been exhibited at exhibitions with FIP, FIAF, FEPA (the Federation of European Philatelic Associations) or FIAP (the Federation of Inter-Asian Philately) patronage.

Exhibits awarded at least 75 points (vermeil medal) at national virtual exhibitions since Jan 1, 2020, are eligible as well.

Full details of the exhibition regulations can be found on the website.

The show will include a dealer bourse (sales floor) of more than 18,000 square feet.

“There will be more stamps under one roof, than at any Canadian stamp event in over 25 years,” according to the show’s website. The show will also host a philatelic auction.

Seminars, meetings, awards presentations and other events will be held in meeting rooms adjacent to the convention center’s Constitution Hall.

Additional show information will be added to the website over the next few weeks.

