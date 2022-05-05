Capex 2022 international stamp show to be held June 9-12 in Toronto

May 23, 2022, 10 AM

By Linn’s Staff

Capex 2022, the first international single-frame stamp championship exhibition, will take place June 9-12 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre North Building, 255 Front St. W., in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The bourse (sales area) at Capex 2022 will offer more stamps than any Canadian stamp event in over 25 years, according to the show’s website.

The bourse will include 86 booths with dealers from Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland and Australia providing a full range of philatelic material.

Linn’s Stamp News will have a booth between the registration area and the main entrance of the bourse. Martin J. Frankevicz, new issues editor of the Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue, will be in attendance, and he plans to demonstrate the new Scott Digital Catalogue Subscription.

Not only is Capex 2022 the first international single-frame stamp championship exhibition, but with 400 frames, it will also be the largest single-frame exhibition ever held. There will be no multiframe exhibits at the show.

Additionally, philatelic literature exhibits will be offered in traditional print format along with four categories of digital literature, including philatelic websites.

The Royal Philatelic Society of Canada is hosting Capex 2022. The exhibition is being held under the patronage of the Inter-American Federation of Philately (FIAF) and with the recognition of the International Federation of Philately (FIP).

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Parking is available in an indoor facility at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Single-day tickets can be purchased early for C$15 (approximately US$11.51) from the show’s website, and four-day passes can be purchased for C$50 (approximately US$38.38). Tickets purchased at the door will cost more.

On Friday evening, R. Maresch & Son, Canada’s oldest stamp firm and the official auctioneer of Capex 2022, will conduct an auction of the Canada Large Queen 1868-1896 collection of the late Fred Fawn.

Societies convening at Capex 2022 include the American First Day Cover Society, American Philatelic Society, American Philatelic Research Library, American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors, American Topical Association, British North America Philatelic Society, Hong Kong Study Circle, Iran Philatelic Study Circle, Mi Oficina Philatelic Society, Royal Philatelic Society London, Society of Israel Philatelists, Ukrainian Philatelic and Numismatic Society and U.S. Philatelic Classics Society.

Canadian groups meeting at the show include the Bramalea Stamp Club, Canadian Aerophilatelic Society, La Societe d’histoire postale du Quebec (Postal History Society of Quebec), North Toronto Stamp Club, Philatelic Specialists Society of Canada, Postal History Society of Canada, Royal Philatelic Society of Canada and West Toronto Stamp Club.

The Scouts on Stamps Society International, Gay and Lesbian History on Stamps, Zeppelin and Airship Collectors and a group promoting the Boston 2026 world stamp show will also meet at Capex.

On Saturday, June 11, four grand prix awards will be presented at a palmares dinner at 7:30 p.m. following a reception at 6:30 p.m. Both will be held in the Intercontinental Toronto Centre Hotel, which is connected to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Tickets to the dinner can be purchased from the show website for C$168 (approximately US$129.09).

In a newsletter posted to the Capex website on May 11, committee chair David McLaughlin said Toronto has ended its COVID-19 emergency declaration as of May 9, but entry to Canada still requires proof of fully vaccinated status.

More information on Capex 2022 can be found on the show website.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter