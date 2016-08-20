World Stamps
Cartor announced as new printer for Swedish, Danish stamps
Postnord, the combined postal administration of Sweden and Denmark, has signed an agreement with Cartor Security Printing for the production of Swedish and Danish stamps.
Britt-Inger Hahne, head of Postnord Stamps, said: “In an increasingly digital world, there is less demand for stamps since people are sending fewer letters and more parcels. This new agreement is one way for Postnord to adapt its operations to a changed market and create better conditions for developing its stamp issues.”
In the press release announcing the change, Postnord said that printing of Swedish and Danish stamps will gradually be transferred to Cartor Security Printing in 2017.
A global printing company that has specialized in stamps, Cartor is located in France and England and works with more than 180 postal administrations and other customers throughout the world.
Previously, all production of Swedish and Danish stamps was done internally at Postnord, and the design work on stamps will remain within the company.
