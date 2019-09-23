Cast a Halloween spell on your mail with this cancel

Oct 25, 2019, 8 AM

The Walpex stamp show celebrates Halloween with this pictorial postmark from Boxborough, Mass.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

The Waltham Stamp Club’s annual stamp show and philatelic exhibition, Walpex, embodied a spooky theme this year, with a special postmark that followed suit.

The pictorial cancel features a traditional witch and black cat flying on a broom at night.

Walpex took place Oct. 26-27 in Boxborough, Mass.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to:

WALPEX 2019 HALLOWEEN Station, District Retail, 25 Dorchester Ave., Room 4009, Boston, MA 02205-9600, Oct. 26-27.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter