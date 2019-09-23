Postal Updates
Cast a Halloween spell on your mail with this cancel
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
The Waltham Stamp Club’s annual stamp show and philatelic exhibition, Walpex, embodied a spooky theme this year, with a special postmark that followed suit.
The pictorial cancel features a traditional witch and black cat flying on a broom at night.
Walpex took place Oct. 26-27 in Boxborough, Mass.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to:
WALPEX 2019 HALLOWEEN Station, District Retail, 25 Dorchester Ave., Room 4009, Boston, MA 02205-9600, Oct. 26-27.
