Castillo de San Marcos Priority Mail envelope off sale Jan. 14

The $7.95 Castillo de San Marcos flat-rate prepaid Priority Mail envelope, the last United States Priority Mail stamped envelope to be issued, will go off sale Jan. 14, 2022.

By Charles Snee

The United States Postal Service will discontinue sales of its $7.95 Castillo de San Marcos flat-rate prepaid Priority Mail envelope as of Jan. 14, 2022, according to a Dec. 6 report. The envelope is available in packs of five, 10 or 25 through the USPS Postal Store.

The first Priority Mail stamped envelope was the $3.85 Jefferson Memorial issued Dec. 29, 2003 (Scott U652).

The current envelope was issued Jan. 24 and features the $7.95 Castillo de San Marcos stamp image (Scott U701).

Linn’s reported in the Aug. 2 issue that the $7.95 Castillo de San Marcos envelope is the final Priority Mail prepaid stamped flat-rate envelope to be offered by the Postal Service.

Customers using the $7.95 Castillo de San Marcos envelope must apply additional postage between Oct. 3 and Dec. 25 to satisfy a holiday package mail surcharge imposed by the USPS.

The surcharge applies to Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, first-class package service, parcel select, retail ground and parcel return service.

The surcharge, which Linn’s reported in the Aug. 30 issue, adds 75¢ to the prices for Priority Mail and Priority Mail flat-rate boxes and envelopes.

This is the second year that the USPS has implemented a holiday surcharge similar to those imposed by other carriers.

The Postal Service will continue to offer a Priority Mail prepaid flat-rate envelope that is franked with a large printed postage indicia, much like the indicia that postal clerks place on parcels or can be purchased through self-service kiosks in selected post offices.

