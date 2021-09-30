US Stamps
Castillo de San Marcos Priority Mail envelope off sale Jan. 14
By Charles Snee
The United States Postal Service will discontinue sales of its $7.95 Castillo de San Marcos flat-rate prepaid Priority Mail envelope as of Jan. 14, 2022, according to a Dec. 6 report. The envelope is available in packs of five, 10 or 25 through the USPS Postal Store.
The first Priority Mail stamped envelope was the $3.85 Jefferson Memorial issued Dec. 29, 2003 (Scott U652).
The current envelope was issued Jan. 24 and features the $7.95 Castillo de San Marcos stamp image (Scott U701).
Linn’s reported in the Aug. 2 issue that the $7.95 Castillo de San Marcos envelope is the final Priority Mail prepaid stamped flat-rate envelope to be offered by the Postal Service.
Customers using the $7.95 Castillo de San Marcos envelope must apply additional postage between Oct. 3 and Dec. 25 to satisfy a holiday package mail surcharge imposed by the USPS.
The surcharge applies to Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, first-class package service, parcel select, retail ground and parcel return service.
The surcharge, which Linn’s reported in the Aug. 30 issue, adds 75¢ to the prices for Priority Mail and Priority Mail flat-rate boxes and envelopes.
This is the second year that the USPS has implemented a holiday surcharge similar to those imposed by other carriers.
The Postal Service will continue to offer a Priority Mail prepaid flat-rate envelope that is franked with a large printed postage indicia, much like the indicia that postal clerks place on parcels or can be purchased through self-service kiosks in selected post offices.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US StampsDec 6, 2021, 7 PM
Ceremony details revealed for U.S. 2022 Love stamps
-
World StampsDec 6, 2021, 7 PM
New Canadian stamp celebrates author Margaret Atwood
-
World StampsDec 6, 2021, 2 PM
Registration date set for APS 2022 Summer Seminar
-
US StampsDec 5, 2021, 4 PM
Santalandia and Christmas fantasy stamps