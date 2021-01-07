Castillo de San Marcos stamped envelope issued

Feb 3, 2021, 9 AM

The new Priority Mail flat-rate stamped envelope was issued Jan. 24. It is shown here sealed with its flap folded, ready to be addressed and mailed. Collectors normally save unused envelopes unfolded and unsealed, and used envelopes that have been mailed and postmarked. Images courtesy United States Postal Service.

The imprinted stamp on the new $7.95 Castillo de San Marcos Priority Mail flat-rate stamped envelope shows a digital illustration by Dan Cosgrove of the fortress in St. Augustine, Fla.

By Michael Baadke

The United States Postal Service issued a $7.95 stamped envelope for Priority Mail on Jan. 24, the day that the cost of the flat rate for the service increased.

The envelope’s imprinted stamp illustration is the same as that of the $7.95 Castillo de San Marcos postage stamp issued the same day (Linn’s, Jan. 11).

The new envelope measures 9½ inches by 12½ inches and is manufactured from 12-point clay-coated newsback (paperboard) by Bell Inc., a packaging company in Sioux Falls, S.D., that has previously produced Priority Mail envelopes for the Postal Service.

The new envelope is printed by the web-based flexographic process.

Through its online stamp retail site, the Postal Service offers the new envelope in packs of five for $39.75 (USPS item No. 233205), packs of 10 for $79.50 (item No. 233210), and packs of 25 for $198.75 (item No. 233225).

Collectors can also purchase a single envelope postmarked for the first day of issue in St. Augustine, Fla., for $8.39 (USPS item No. 233216).

The new envelope is the 14th issue in 14 years to feature an imprinted stamp matching the design of a Priority Mail stamp in the Scenic Landmarks series.

Dan Cosgrove created the artwork for each stamp in this popular series, which provides views of various locations across the United States.

The new envelope was designed by USPS art director Greg Breeding.

The Priority Mail flat-rate envelope allows contents of any weight that fit when the envelope is normally sealed and includes tracking and limited insurance when used for domestic mail.

Collectors usually save unused envelopes in mint condition, unsealed with the flap unfolded. Postmarked used examples are also saved by some collectors.

