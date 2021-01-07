US Stamps
Castillo de San Marcos stamped envelope issued
By Michael Baadke
The United States Postal Service issued a $7.95 stamped envelope for Priority Mail on Jan. 24, the day that the cost of the flat rate for the service increased.
The envelope’s imprinted stamp illustration is the same as that of the $7.95 Castillo de San Marcos postage stamp issued the same day (Linn’s, Jan. 11).
The new envelope measures 9½ inches by 12½ inches and is manufactured from 12-point clay-coated newsback (paperboard) by Bell Inc., a packaging company in Sioux Falls, S.D., that has previously produced Priority Mail envelopes for the Postal Service.
The new envelope is printed by the web-based flexographic process.
Through its online stamp retail site, the Postal Service offers the new envelope in packs of five for $39.75 (USPS item No. 233205), packs of 10 for $79.50 (item No. 233210), and packs of 25 for $198.75 (item No. 233225).
Collectors can also purchase a single envelope postmarked for the first day of issue in St. Augustine, Fla., for $8.39 (USPS item No. 233216).
The new envelope is the 14th issue in 14 years to feature an imprinted stamp matching the design of a Priority Mail stamp in the Scenic Landmarks series.
Dan Cosgrove created the artwork for each stamp in this popular series, which provides views of various locations across the United States.
The new envelope was designed by USPS art director Greg Breeding.
The Priority Mail flat-rate envelope allows contents of any weight that fit when the envelope is normally sealed and includes tracking and limited insurance when used for domestic mail.
Collectors usually save unused envelopes in mint condition, unsealed with the flap unfolded. Postmarked used examples are also saved by some collectors.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
World StampsFeb 1, 2021, 1 PM
Look for unissued Polish space stamp for Soyuz mission
-
World StampsJan 29, 2021, 6 PM
Scott catalog numbers assigned to 2020 U.N. stamps
-
US StampsJan 29, 2021, 1 PM
Inside Linn’s: Presidential series coil stamps in the mail
-
US StampsJan 28, 2021, 7 PM
Flag Over Porch series rarity surfaced in late 2020