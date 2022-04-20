Postal Updates
Cattle and crops featured on Denver postmarks
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
The Rocky Mountain Stamp Show offered two postmarks displaying farm and ranch themes.
The May 27 cancel has images of Colorado farming products, including wheat, melon, chili and corn. The largest sector of Colorado agriculture, cattle and calves, is the subject of the May 28 postmark.
The stamp show took place May 27-29 at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds and Event Center in Denver.
To obtain the postmarks, address your request to: FARM Station and RANCH Station, Postmaster, 7500 E. 53rd Place, Room 2204, Denver, CO 80266-9999.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
AuctionsMay 30, 2022, 12 PM
Prager duck stamp collection in June 14 Siegel auction
-
US StampsMay 26, 2022, 1 PM
‘American Queen’ ship on new Mighty Mississippi stamp, at first-day event
-
Postal UpdatesMay 26, 2022, 12 PM
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is determined to stay
-
US StampsMay 25, 2022, 6 PM
A lot of effort for a penny in 1907