Cattle and crops featured on Denver postmarks

The 71st annual Rocky Mountain Stamp Show included stamp and cover dealers, 400 frames of exhibits, seminars and the two cancels shown here.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

The Rocky Mountain Stamp Show offered two postmarks displaying farm and ranch themes.

The May 27 cancel has images of Colorado farming products, including wheat, melon, chili and corn. The largest sector of Colorado agriculture, cattle and calves, is the subject of the May 28 postmark.

The stamp show took place May 27-29 at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds and Event Center in Denver.

To obtain the postmarks, address your request to: FARM Station and RANCH Station, Postmaster, 7500 E. 53rd Place, Room 2204, Denver, CO 80266-9999.

