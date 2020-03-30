Postal Updates
CDC coronavirus mailing comes under fire
Washington Postal Scene by Bill McAllister
The Trump administration has come under fire for a national postal card mailing about coronavirus COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that prominently features the president’s name.
“President Trump’s coronavirus guidelines for America,” say the cards that went to 130 million homes in the United States, according to a story published March 27 on the USA Today website.
Dr. Michael Carome, director of the health research group at Public Citizen in Washington, D.C., attacked the mailing, which bears the logos of the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This is another outrageous example of Trump using the levers of the executive branch to promote himself and his own interests, rather than act in the best interest of public health,” Carome told Linn’s in a March 30 email.
“By having his name prominently attached to this CDC flyer, many Americans are likely to disregard the important and sound advice being provided,” he said.
The other side of the card provides guidelines for slowing the spread of the coronavirus, including practicing good hygiene and working from home whenever possible.
“It is critical that you do your part to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” the card says.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction