Ceremony details announced for Shel Silverstein stamp

The United States Postal Service will present a first-day ceremony for the Shel Silverstein commemorative forever stamp April 8 at Darwin Elementary School in Chicago.

The United States Postal Service has revealed details of the April 8 first-day ceremony for the Shel Silverstein commemorative forever stamp.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. CST on Friday, April 8, at Charles R. Darwin Elementary School, 3116 W. Belden Avenue, Chicago, Ill.

Due to space limitations, the Postal Service requests that those interested in attending the ceremony register online. Registration will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The nondenominated (58¢) forever commemorative stamp honors author and illustrator Shel Silverstein (1930-1999). Designed by Derry Noyes, the stamp features a boy extending his arms to catch a falling apple.

A version of this image appears on the cover of Silverstein’s classic children’s book The Giving Tree, which describes the relationship between a boy and a tree devoted unconditionally to the boy’s wants.

The stamp will go on sale nationwide April 8 in a pane of 20. Two first-day-of-issue postmarks also will be available. Collectors will have 120 days after April 8 to obtain the first-day-of-issue postmark.

In addition, the Postal Service will offer a pictorial postmark depicting Silverstein’s signature.

