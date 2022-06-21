Ceremony details for Aug. 5 Marine Sanctuaries stamps

Jun 22, 2022, 1 PM

The Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Exploration Center in Santa Cruz, Calif., will host the Aug. 5 first-day ceremony for the United States Marine Sanctuaries forever stamps.

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Postal Service announced Santa Cruz, Calif., as the ceremony location for the Aug. 5 Marine Sanctuaries forever stamps, according to a June 22 press release.

A first-day ceremony will take place Friday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. at the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Exploration Center, 35 Pacific Ave., in Santa Cruz, Calif.

The ceremony is free and open to the public. Those interested in attending can respond online.

The set of 16 Marine Sanctuaries forever stamps showcase the abundant wildlife and diverse ecosystems found in the National Marine Sanctuary System, the U.S. Postal Service said.

The system includes 15 national marine sanctuaries; 13 are found near the U.S. coast or in Great Lakes waters, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Also, one sanctuary is near Hawaii, and another is near American Samoa.

“For 50 years, U.S. national marine sanctuaries and marine national monuments have protected areas with special ecological, cultural and historical significance,” the USPS said.

The stamps will be issued in panes of 16 with a map of the National Marine Sanctuary system printed on the back of the pane. Greg Breeding designed the stamps using existing photographs.

Beginning July 5, preorders for the Marine Sanctuaries stamps can be made online.

