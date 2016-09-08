Ceremony details for Oct. 13 Kwanzaa stamp

Sep 19, 2022, 5 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Postal Service has revealed details about the Oct. 13 first-day ceremony for its Kwanzaa forever stamp.

The ceremony will take place Thursday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m. Central Daylight Time at the Ferrara Theater inside the America’s Center convention complex at 701 Convention Plaza in St. Louis.

The Kwanzaa first-day ceremony is free and open to the public. A registration form is available online from the USPS.

Kwanzaa is a Pan-African holiday that takes place annually from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

The U.S. Postal Service said, “Each year millions of African Americans gather with friends and family throughout the week of Kwanzaa to honor the holiday’s seven founding principles — unity (umoja), cooperative economics (ujamaa), purpose (nia), creativity (kuumba), and faith (imani).”

The stamp design shows a girl and a boy with a candleholder (called a kinara) and seven lit candles (mishumaa saba). The USPS said the light blue circle behind their heads unifies the figures and represents wholeness.

Antonio Alcala designed the stamp using original artwork by Erin Robinson. The stamp will be issued in a pane of 20.

