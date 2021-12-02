Ceremony details revealed for U.S. 2022 Love stamps

Dec 6, 2021, 2 PM

The 2022 Love forever stamps will be issued Jan. 14 with a first-day ceremony in Romeo, Mich.

By David Hartwig

The United States Postal Service has revealed details of the Jan. 14 first-day ceremony for its Love 2022 forever stamp.

The event will begin Friday at 11 a.m. at the Romeo Masonic Lodge 41, 231 N. Main St., in Romeo, Mich.

Although the ceremony is free and open to the public, the Postal Service recommends that those interested in attending respond on the USPS website.

The USPS started the Love stamp series in 1973. The 2022 issue features artwork by Bailey Sullivan, who was inspired by old European folk art.

The 2022 Love stamps show the letters of the word “LOVE” between vines that “form abstract heart shapes,” according to the Postal Service.

