Ceremony for Christmas stamp Sept. 22 in Boston

The United States Christmas: Virgin and Child forever stamp will be issued Sept. 22 in Boston, Mass.

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Postal Service has revealed details of the Sept. 22 first-day ceremony for its Christmas: Virgin and Child forever stamp.

The ceremony will take place Thursday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m. at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Avenue of the Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, Mass.

The Virgin and Child first-day ceremony is open to the public. A USPS registration form is available online.

The Postal Service says that a limited number of tickets will be issued. After registration, a formal confirmation will be sent, giving additional details about check-in and parking.

The Virgin and Child forever stamp features an oil-on-panel painting by “an unidentified Florentine artist known as the Master of Scandicci Lamentation," according to the USPS.

