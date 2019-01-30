Ceremony update for U.S. Post Office Murals stamps

Mar 13, 2019, 9 AM

The first-day ceremony for the United States Post Office Murals set of five forever stamps will take place April 10 at the Piggott, Ark., post office.

By Michael Baadke

The April 10 first-day ceremony for the United States Post Office Murals set of five stamps will take place at the main post office in Piggott, Ark., at 116 N. 3rd Ave.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. (Central Time) and include Patrick Mendonca, senior director from the office of the postmaster general; Piggott mayor Travis Williams; John Gill, chairman of the Arkansas Parks and Recreation Foundation; and Piggott postmaster Stephanie N. Jett.

The U.S. Postal Service is encouraging advance registration at usps.com/postofficemurals.

The five nondenominated (55¢) stamps in the set feature five different murals painted in the 1930s and 1940s during the Great Depression. These murals and others are still on display in post offices today.

The murals featured on the stamps are Kiowas Moving Camp (1936) from the Anadarko, Okla., post office; Mountains and Yucca (1937), Deming, N.M.; Antelope (1939), Florence, Colo.; Sugarloaf Mountain (1940), Rockville, Md.; and Air Mail (1941), Piggott, Ark.

USPS art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamps.

