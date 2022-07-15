US Stamps
Challenge to find the smallest covers
U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner
In the days before the United States Postal Service imposed minimum-size requirements, small covers could be sent both domestically and overseas at normal first-class postal rates.
The smallest cover I have found that was sent abroad is shown front and back here. It measures 3½ inches by almost 2 1/16 inches.
Addressed to France, the cover was mailed May 25, 1945, just after the end of World War II while censoring was still required.
A U.S. 5¢ stamp, the 1945 United Nations Conference commemorative (Scott 928), got the cover to its original destination, but it had to be forwarded. I guess the 1 franc in postage due, paid by two 50-centime French postage due stamps (J71) on the back of the cover, was to pay for forwarding.
Can a Linn’s reader come up with a smaller example?
