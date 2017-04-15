Channel Islands Specialists’ Society opens 2016 with competition meeting

Apr 29, 2021, 10 PM

This 1879 advertising cover from Jersey to Cape Town, South Africa, was presented by Richard Flemming during the Feb. 20 meeting of the Channel Islands Specialists' Society at the Royal Philatelic Society London.

The following is a press release from Channel Islands Specialists' Society:

The Channel Islands Specialists’ Society commenced its program for 2016 with the competitions meeting, which was held at the Royal Philatelic Society’s headquarters in London on Feb. 20. Twenty members and one guest attended. The judge for the day was once again Graham Winters FRPSL.

Just as in 2015 Winters gave an excellent debrief regarding the entries presented for judging within the various classes and explained how those competing might improve their entries. Members submitting material for judging other than the winners included Nick Stuart (Guernsey Postage Due & Instructional Marks), David Laurillard (Royal Guernsey Light Infantry) Robert Corden (Regionals) and overseas member John Goose, who sent his entry from New Zealand by way of scans (Occupation Arms Stamps).

The meeting commenced with a 52-lot mini-auction and a separate 12-lot auction of items from the Goodwin collection. Nick Stuart acted as auctioneer, assisted by Robert Porter. There were some unsold lots but all those from the Goodwin collection sold, including an 1866 merchant’s letter from Jersey to Oporto. Total sales amounted to £548.

A number of members gave short displays. Jon Aitchison commenced with Local issues, including the Herm 1954 Crest issue and Commodore Shipping labels. Robert Shaw showed Alderney Parcel Delivery labels. David Gurney continued with Occupation items relating to the Ahier family of Jersey shown on behalf of Ron Brown for an article he is working on. Steve Wells continued with a display of covers and postcards from years ending in ‘0’. Richard Flemming showed a range of Channel Islands-France mail and Channel Islands Routes and Rates covers, including a rare 1865 Jersey-Lima cover and an 1879 Jersey-Cape Town advertising cover. Finally, Gerry Cogger displayed the ‘965’ barred oval numeral handstamp on QV 1d red and an under-rated 1841 entire with 1d red with Maltese Cross and superb Guernsey double arc datestamp addressed to Lombard Street, London.

The results of the 2016 competitions judged by Graham Winters FRPSL were as follows:

Society Cup/Stamps (Traditional) Jersey Social & Insular Insurance

Winner: Jon Aitchison

John Sussex Cup/Postal History (Waterlow Archive Sheets)

Handstamps Applied to Mail between the C.I. & France 1773-1843

Winner: Richard Flemming

Tom Green Cup/Occupation Postal History Biberach Internee Mail 1942-1945

Winner: Ron Brown

Open Class Shopping in the Channel Islands (Philately’s Interaction with Retailing)

Winner: Jon Aitchison

Members present judged a separate group of competitions with the following results:

Society Cup/Postcards - Edward Prince of Wales in Guernsey - (July 24, 1935)

Winner: Dave Edwards

Picton-Phillips Cup/General Entries - Letters, Documents & Mail from Jethou

Winner: Jon Aitchison

C.I.S.S. Forward Programme 2016 (U.K.)

April 15-17

Society Weekend

Hallmark Hotel, Bournemouth

July 9

Annual General Meeting

41, Devonshire Place, London

