Channel your inner elf for the January cartoon contest

The cartoon caption contest image for January is the forever stamp featuring the elf with a candy cane (Scott 5723) from the Sept. 15, 2022, Holiday Elves set of four (5722-5725). Entries must be received by Jan. 27 for a chance to win a prize.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

What’s it like to work for Santa Claus? Are Santa and his supporting cast of elves busy all year with their workshop open for business year-round, 24 hours a day? Is there an elves union? Is the shop adequately staffed? Is there lots of overtime as Christmas approaches?

These and other questions demand answers.

If the elves get any rest from their labors, it must be now just after Christmas before the grind starts again. I am sure they appreciate the fact that the U.S. Postal Service honored them with four Holiday Elves stamps (Scott 5722-5725) issued Sept. 15, 2022.

As shown here, the stamps depict the elves at work at the North Pole. Let’s use the design that includes a candy cane (Scott 5723), a particular Christmas favorite of mine, as the cartoon caption contest stamp for January.

Put yourself in an elf cap on the production line and tell me what you might be thinking or saying about your job and Santa as your supervisor. You can also use your situation at the North Pole to look at the way the world is humming along, which enables you to comment on everything from philately to politics.

Entries with a touch of humor or irony stand the best chance of winning the contest.

There will be two prizes given to the winners: one for the best philatelic line and one for the best nonphilatelic line.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125; or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. If you send an email, it is essential that you include your postal mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension).

Entries must reach me no later than Jan. 27.

