Channel your inner sports fan for August cartoon contest

The cartoon caption contest image for August is the 2010 44¢ Negro Leagues Baseball stamp showing a play at the plate. Entries must be received by Aug. 28 for a chance to win a prize. The rules are in the accompanying article.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a postponed Tokyo Summer Olympics, canceled school sports seasons and a reduced baseball season with new rules. Also, a football season, if it happens, will differ from past seasons.

Our inner couch potatoes are suffering serious withdrawal, unless you can be satisfied by European soccer on TV or great American games of the past.

It seems like a good time to use the 2010 44¢ Negro Leagues Baseball stamp showing a play at the plate (Scott 4465) as the cartoon caption contest stamp for August.

While you can use your entry to comment on how the pandemic has affected sports, any other sports-related issue is fair game. You can also comment on other issues in play today be they about stamp collecting, postal policy or anything else that appeals to you.

So put yourself in the position of the player sliding into home and come up with one or more lines on whatever subjects you choose.

Entries with a touch of humor or irony stand the best chance of winning the contest.

There will be two prizes given to the winners: one for the best philatelic line and one for the best nonphilatelic line.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125; or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. If you send an email, it is essential that you include your postal mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension). Entries must reach me no later than Aug. 28.

