Readers’ favorite U.S. issue of 2015 revealed, ‘Scotty’ gets a stamp: Week’s Most Read

Apr 30, 2021, 1 AM

A Charlie Brown Christmas was the overall favorite of Linn’s readers who voted in the 2015 Linn’s U.S. Stamp Popularity Poll. Our breakdown of the full poll results was among this week's top posts.

5. Angry Birds featured on recent U.N. stamps: The Angry Bird known as Red was appointed an honorary United Nations ambassador for green in March, and recent stamps from the United Nations Postal Administration picture Red and his companions from the popular mobile phone game.

4. 1978 $2 Americana pictures kerosene table lamp: Dollar-Sign Stamps: Among the three dollar-denominated stamps in the United States 1975-81 Americana definitive (regular-issue) series, the $2 stamp was issued first, on Nov. 16, 1978.

3. Newfoundland’s Balbo surcharge recalls famous fascist flight in 1933: Collecting Canada: Newfoundland is important in 20th-century postal history for the same reason that it was vital to Europeans from Leif Ericsson to Queen Elizabeth I: It was the nearest reliable landfall for mariners in this hemisphere.

2. Stamp poll voters pick Christmas with Charlie Brown as their favorite U.S. issue of 2015: The set of 10 stamps titled A Charlie Brown Christmas took the top honors of the 33 stamp and postal stationery issues listed in the 2015 Linn’s United States Stamp Popularity Poll.

1. Star Trek stamp for ‘Scotty’ actor James Doohan: The three previous Canada Post Star Trek designs have pictured William Shatner as Capt. James T. Kirk on a commemorative stamp similar to the Scotty design, the Starship Enterprise on a coil stamp, and Leonard Nimoy as Spock, also in commemorative format.

