Cherished cartoon beagle on postmark from Hadley, Mass.

Oct 6, 2022, 12 PM

Peanuts lovers can complement the new Charles M. Schulz stamps with this Snoopy cancel.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

Charles M. Schulz’s Snoopy from the Peanuts gang has smiled his way onto a pictorial postmark from Hadley, Mass.

The Oct. 1 postmark arrived the day after the United States Postal Service issued a set of 10 stamps to honor the cartoonist’s birth centennial. Schulz was born Nov. 26, 1922, in Minneapolis and died Feb. 12, 2000, in Santa Rosa, Calif.

A first-day ceremony for the nondenominated (60¢) commemorative forever stamps took place Sept. 30 at the Charles Schulz Museum and Research Center in Santa Rosa, Calif.

In addition to the postmark shown here, the Postal Service is offering two Schulz pictorial postmarks for first-day covers in Santa Rosa that were shown in the Sept. 26 issue of Linn’s Stamp News. The grinning Snoopy appears on the black first-day cancel, and the digital color postmark features the whole Peanuts crew.

To obtain the Oct. 1 Snoopy postmark, address your request to: HADLEY, MA Station, Postmaster, 186 Russell St., Hadley, MA 01035-0035, Oct. 1.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter