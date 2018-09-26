Cherrystone’s Oct. 16-17 sale

May 1, 2021, 4 PM

A rare variety of a scarce British Official stamp will be offered during the Oct. 16-17 Cherrystone auction.

By Michael Baadke

A rare and unusual variety of a British Official stamp is being offered in the Oct. 16-17 auction by Cherrystone.

The variety is called the “raised stop after the letter R” and it is found on the 1902 10-shilling ultramarine King Edward VII overprinted “I.R. [inland revenue] Official,” a postage stamp issued for government use.

Its unusual characteristic is the period following the letter R in the overprint, which floats slightly higher than it normally should.

The variety is listed in the Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 as Great Britain Scott O25a and carries a value of $125,000 if unused. That figure is in italics in the catalog to indicate a stamp that can be a challenge to value accurately.

This example of the variety is unused without gum, as are all seven of the known unused examples, according to Cherrystone. It is a top sheet margin single described as slightly soiled with short perforations at bottom left, but showing good color — a “fine and rare stamp” originating from the 1947 Harmer, Rooke find.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The stamp is accompanied by a 1956 certificate from the British Philatelic Association expert committee and listed by Cherrystone with a minimum bid of $35,000.

The auction is described as offering rare stamps and postal history of the world, and it begins with nearly 200 lots of United States stamps, covers, proofs and more.

For additional information visit www.cherrystoneauctions.com, or contact Cherrystone Auction Galleries, 119 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019.