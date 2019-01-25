Cherrystone presents three specialty sales Feb. 20-21

Feb 5, 2019, 9 AM

An unused and well-centered original-gum example of Great Britain’s 1878 £1 brown lilac stamp will be offered during the Feb. 20-21 Cherrystone auction series.

By Michael Baadke

Cherrystone Philatelic Auctioneers will present three specialty sales Feb. 20-21, beginning with the Winterfell collection of German World War II occupation issues.

The auction of the Brian Pottow collection of Great Britain that follows features an unused original-gum example of the 1878 £1 brown lilac Queen Victoria (Scott 75) with “excellent rich color, intact and sharp perforations all around, well centered for issue,” according to Cherrystone.

The 2019 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers values the unused stamp at $90,000, but a note advises that examples with margins clear of the design on all four sides can add a premium to the listed value. Cherrystone has listed the £1 stamp with a minimum bid of $35,000.

The Great Britain sale also includes numerous unused and used 1840 Penny Black stamps (Great Britain Scott 1), plus a single and a pair, both unused, of the 1840 1d black Official “VR” stamps (O1).

The Dr. I.G. Kulczycky collection of Western Ukraine will be offered Thursday. According to Cherrystone, Kulczycky “assembled what is universally considered to be the finest collection of this intriguing philatelic area.”

The Western Ukraine sale presents more than 400 lots of stamps and covers, beginning with postal history under the Austrian monarchy and ending with Soviet Ukraine.

The auctions will take place at the Cherrystone galleries in New York City. Individual lots can be viewed at www.cherrystoneauctions.com with online bidding options available.

For additional information, contact Cherrystone Auctions, 119 W. 57th St., Suite 316, New York, NY 10019.

