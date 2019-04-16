Cherrystone’s May 7-8 auction includes worldwide rarities

Apr 22, 2019, 1 PM

A 1918 never-hinged $2-on-5-lira Victor Emmanuel III stamp with type II surcharge, issued for Italy’s offices in China, will be offered during the May 7-8 Cherrystone auction.

By Michael Baadke

Cherrystone Philatelic Auctioneers has scheduled a two-day sale in New York City, May 7-8, with 1,642 lots of worldwide stamps, postal history, large lots and collections.

The auction opens with more than 100 lots of United States classics, possessions and additional material.

Close to 300 lots of British Commonwealth material represent areas from around the globe. One standout is Western Australia’s 1879 2-penny mauve (lilac) Swan, the error of color, unused without gum (Scott 31a). The normal 2d stamp is yellow, but this error is printed in a color variety intended for the 6d Swan.

The stamp is listed in the 2019 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 unused at $20,000, with the value in italics to identify an item that can be difficult to value accurately. The opening price for the example in the Cherrystone auction is $7,000.

Another error in this sale, from Hungary, is always an attention-getter. Fewer than 100 examples (used and unused) are known of the 1921 5,000-korona dark green and yellow green Madonna and Child stamp with center inverted (Scott 386a), according to Cherrystone.

The unused lightly hinged stamp in this auction is described as very well centered and fresh. The opening bid is $14,000; the Scott value is $16,000 (again in italics).

Another rarity found nicely centered in this auction is the 1918 $2-on-5-lira light blue and rose Victor Emmanuel III stamp with type II Pechino (Peking) surcharge for Italy’s offices in China (Scott 30a). Only 15 examples, both unused and used, are known of this surcharge variety, and this example is never hinged with full original gum.

With an italicized $185,000 value in the Scott Classic Specialized catalog, the stamp opens in the Cherrystone sale at $47,500.

Lots from the upcoming auction can be viewed at www.cherrystoneauctions.com, with online bidding available.

For additional information, contact Cherrystone Auctions, 119 W. 57th St., Suite 316, New York, NY 10019.

